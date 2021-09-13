Ocular Therapeutix Updates Monthly In-Market Unit Sales of DEXTENZA Billable Inserts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today reported in-market unit sales of DEXTENZA billable inserts of 6,924 and 9,321 in July and August, respectively, as part of the Company’s corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. August units represent the second highest month of in-market unit sales of DEXTENZA billable inserts to date. The Company’s current corporate presentation can be accessed in the Investors portion of its website at www.ocutx.com.

The Company primarily derives product revenues from the sale of DEXTENZA to a network of authorized specialty distributors, who then resell DEXTENZA to medical centers such as ambulatory surgery centers or hospital outpatient departments. The Company refers to such resales as in-market unit sales.