Ocular Therapeutix Updates Monthly In-Market Unit Sales of DEXTENZA Billable Inserts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today reported in-market unit sales of DEXTENZA billable inserts of 6,924 and 9,321 in July and August, respectively, as part of the Company’s corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. August units represent the second highest month of in-market unit sales of DEXTENZA billable inserts to date. The Company’s current corporate presentation can be accessed in the Investors portion of its website at www.ocutx.com.

The Company primarily derives product revenues from the sale of DEXTENZA to a network of authorized specialty distributors, who then resell DEXTENZA to medical centers such as ambulatory surgery centers or hospital outpatient departments. The Company refers to such resales as in-market unit sales.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has received a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, commonly known as PDUFA, of October 18, 2021, for a supplemental new drug application for DEXTENZA to include an additional indication for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

