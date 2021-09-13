Mirum Pharmaceuticals Submits European Marketing Authorization Application for Maralixibat in Alagille Syndrome Supported by New Positive Results from Natural History Study Comparison

The submission of the ALGS MAA presents an opportunity to deliver the first ever pharmacologic treatment option for this devastating disease for which there is significant and urgent unmet need. This submission follows discussion with the EMA on the appropriate strategy for seeking marketing approval for both ALGS and PFIC broadly as soon as possible. The MAA is comprised of the long-term ICONIC study in patients with ALGS, which showed a significant improvement on pruritus (p<0.0001) and improvement on other markers of cholestatic liver disease. The ICONIC data is supported by a new analysis, which includes an aggregated cohort of maralixibat-treated patients with ALGS (n=84) compared to a natural history control cohort, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in six-year event-free survival (p<0.0001), with events defined as biliary diversion surgery, liver transplant, hepatic decompensation (ascites requiring therapy or variceal bleeding) or death.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In conjunction with the ALGS submission, Mirum’s MAA for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2) was withdrawn with plans to re-submit after availability of results from the ongoing MARCH-PFIC Phase 3 study in a broader set of PFIC sub-types and with higher doses of maralixibat.

“The six-year event-free survival data, coupled with the previously presented ICONIC data, provides a catalyst to accelerate our ALGS submission,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “We feel a tremendous urgency to advance maralixibat for patients as quickly as possible as its availability may provide a significant shift in treatment options for patients living with this unrelenting rare liver disease. The recent long-term analysis allows us to take this major step forward in ALGS today and we plan to submit for all PFIC types after completion of the MARCH-PFIC Phase 3 study.”

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration has accepted Mirum’s new drug application for maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS and the company is preparing for a potential launch following the PDUFA date of September 29, 2021, if approved by the FDA.

About Maralixibat

Maralixibat is a novel, minimally absorbed, orally administered investigational drug being evaluated in several rare cholestatic liver diseases. Maralixibat inhibits the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT), resulting in more bile acids being excreted in the feces, leading to lower levels of bile acids systemically, thereby potentially reducing bile acid mediated effects. More than 1,600 individuals have received maralixibat, including more than 120 children who have received maralixibat as an investigational treatment for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). In the ICONIC Phase 2b ALGS clinical trial, patients taking maralixibat had significant reductions in bile acids and pruritus compared to placebo. In a Phase 2 PFIC study, a genetically defined subset of BSEP deficient (PFIC2), patients responded to maralixibat with an increase in transplant-free survival. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted maralixibat Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of pruritus associated with ALGS in patients one year of age and older and for PFIC2. Maralixibat was shown to have a tolerable safety profile in the studies. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea and abdominal pain. Maralixibat has been studied extensively and its safety database represents the largest database for an ASBT inhibitor.