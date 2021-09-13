TCR2 Therapeutics to Announce Extended Results from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of Gavo-cel in Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:00am E.T. to discuss extended data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.



The dataset will be an extension of the oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on September 17 at 14:20 CEST (8:20am ET) (Presentation #959O) that is part of the official ESMO Press Programme. The Company presentation will include clinical and translational data from at least 17 evaluable patients with gavo-cel up to dose level 5 (DL5) in three mesothelin-expressing solid tumor indications: malignant mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.