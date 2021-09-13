checkAd

TCR2 Therapeutics to Announce Extended Results from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of Gavo-cel in Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:00am E.T. to discuss extended data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.

The dataset will be an extension of the oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on September 17 at 14:20 CEST (8:20am ET) (Presentation #959O) that is part of the official ESMO Press Programme. The Company presentation will include clinical and translational data from at least 17 evaluable patients with gavo-cel up to dose level 5 (DL5) in three mesothelin-expressing solid tumor indications: malignant mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 866-220-8062 (domestic) or 470-495-9169 (international) and refer to confirmation number 1597681. The webcast and presentation will be made available on the TCR2 Therapeutics website in the Investors section under Events at investors.tcr2.com/events. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

