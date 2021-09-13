Fury to Buy-Out Homestake Ridge Royalty

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Royalty Purchase Agreement (‘the Agreement") for the purchase …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Royalty Purchase Agreement (‘the Agreement") for the purchase of a 2% net smelter return royalty ("the Royalty') on certain claims at its Homestake Ridge project in British Columbia (Figure 1). The purchase price is $400,000, payable 25% in cash and 75% in shares priced at the 5-day VWAP prior to completion on or before September 20, 2021, but in no event more than 328,367 shares or fewer than 239,000 shares. The shares will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada. The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of these shares.

"The purchase and consolidation of the Homestake Ridge Royalty provides for a simplified, cleaner ownership structure of the project as it advances through future stages of discovery," commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury.