Mednow to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day

Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQB: MDNWF) , Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day taking place Thursday, September 16th, 2021 virtually.

Mr. Karim Nassar, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 9:30 AM PT. Mr. Nassar will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

Conference Details:

Event:

Gravitas Health Reimagined (virtual)

Format:

Presentation

Date:

Thursday, September 16th, 2021

Time:

8:30AM PT – 1:00PM PT

Registration:

Link

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual pharmacy services with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Pharmacy services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine.

To learn more, follow Mednow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, as well as visit www.mednow.ca/.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wertpapier


