Molina Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 5108692. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 11, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10160042.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.7 million members as of June 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.



