Mesa Air Group Reports August 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for August 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 32,501 block hours in August 2021, a 73.4 percent increase from August 2020 as a result of continued increased summer flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.71 percent and 99.66 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for August 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

  Aug-21 Aug-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours            
American 12,042 7,136 68.8% 123,421 124,563 -0.9%
United 20,285 11,611 74.7% 168,212 166,767 0.9%
DHL 174 n/a N/A 2,062 n/a N/A
Total 32,501 18,747 73.4% 293,695 291,330 0.8%
             
  Aug-21 Aug-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Departures            
American 6,640 4,089 62.4% 65,648 71,358 -8.0%
United 9,228 5,960 54.8% 78,196 84,222 -7.2%
DHL 122 n/a N/A 1,349 n/a N/A
Total 15,990 10,049 59.1% 145,193 155,580 -6.7%
             
Controllable Completion Factor*            
American 99.71% 100.00% -0.29% 99.46% 99.75% -0.29%
United 99.66% 99.97% -0.31% 99.94% 99.94% 0.00%
             
Total Completion Factor*            
American 96.43% 99.46% -3.05% 96.88% 93.90% 3.17%
United 97.54% 94.98% 2.70% 97.69% 94.97% 2.86%


Operating statistics month over month for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

  Aug-21 Jul-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours            
American 12,042 12,830 -6.1% 24,872 13,364 86.1%
United 20,285 19,798 2.5% 40,084 22,477 78.3%
DHL 174 215 -19.3% 389 n/a N/A
Total 32,501 32,843 -1.0% 65,345 35,842 82.3%
             
  Aug-21 Jul-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change
Departures            
American 6,640 7,074 -6.1% 13,714 7,665 78.9%
United 9,228 8,984 2.7% 18,212 11,663 56.2%
DHL 122 141 -13.5% 263 n/a N/A
Total 15,990 16,199 -1.3% 32,189 19,328 66.5%
             
Controllable Completion Factor*            
American 99.71% 97.72% 2.0% 98.68% 99.77% -1.1%
United 99.66% 99.90% -0.2% 99.78% 99.69% 0.1%
             
Total Completion Factor*            
American 96.43% 96.47% 0.0% 96.45% 99.46% -3.0%
United 97.54% 98.30% -0.8% 97.91% 96.60% 1.4%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. At the end of the June 30, 2021 quarter, Mesa operated a fleet of 165 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Jacqueline Palmer
corporate.communications@mesa-air.com





