Todos Medical to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link ( www.hcwevents.com/annualconference ) to register for the conference. The Company’s CEO will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors who are attending virtually on September 14th and 15th, 2021.

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) , a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its President & CEO Gerald Commissiong will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. Due to Todos’ late invitation, the Company’s presentation is being recorded in the afternoon on September 13, 2021 and will be available thereafter.

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 20201, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma targeting diagnostic and testing solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint-Venture is pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. The Company’s proprietary therapeutic candidate Tollovir is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel, and is preparing to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients in Israel.