Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase 1/2 Study of ZN-c3 in Combination with Gemcitabine in Patients with Osteosarcoma

Initial results are expected in 2H 2022

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 trial of ZN-c3, the Company’s oral WEE1 inhibitor product candidate, in combination with gemcitabine, a chemotherapy used to treat certain malignant tumors, in pediatric and adult patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma.



“We are thrilled to expand our ZN-c3 program with the initiation of a fourth clinical trial for this candidate, underscoring ZN-c3’s potential versatility across a broad range of solid tumors,” commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. “Relapsed or refractory patients with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, have an extremely poor prognosis, reinforcing the need for novel treatment regimens to combat this highly aggressive disease. With over 50% of osteosarcomas having a mutation in TP53 – potentially resulting in chemoresistance – we believe that inhibiting the DNA damage response protein WEE1 could enhance the efficacy of gemcitabine in this pre-treated population. We are eager to conduct this seminal study evaluating this combination’s clinical safety and efficacy and look forward to reporting initial results from this trial in the second half of 2022.”

Zentalis recently received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for pediatric osteosarcoma. If ZN-c3 were to obtain approval for the designated indication, it could potentially be eligible for a rare pediatric disease priority voucher upon approval.

The Phase 1/2 trial (ZN-c3-003) is a dose escalation and dose expansion study, evaluating the clinical activity, safety, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of ZN-c3 in combination with gemcitabine in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma. The primary efficacy endpoint is event-free survival (EFS) at 18 weeks per RECIST criteria. Secondary endpoints include EFS per RECIST, median overall survival and overall survival at 12 months. More information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04833582.