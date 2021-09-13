LMP Announces a Definitive Acquisition Agreement to Purchase an 85% Interest in the Alan Jay Automotive Network, a 12-Dealership Group in Florida, Along with the Associated Real Estate, Generating Approximately $345 Million in Annualized Re

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced its entry into definitive acquisition agreements to purchase an 85% interest in the Alan Jay Automotive Network, a 12-dealership group in Florida, along with the associated real estate, generating approximately $345 million in annualized revenue and $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Aggregate Purchase price of approximately $50 million for goodwill expected to be funded through a combination of cash on LMP’s balance sheet, up to $25 million in common stock and debt financing.

Aggregate Real estate purchase price of approximately $44.1 million.

Expected to add approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA or $1.38 per share in 2022.

Richard Aldahan, LMP’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “First, I would like to welcome Alan Jay Wildstein, Michael Witham and James Lizotte to the LMP organization. Upon close, Alan Jay Wildstein will be Regional Vice President at LMP, Partner, as well as Dealer Operator of the acquired dealership group. Michael Witham will continue to be the group’s Chief Operating Officer, along with James Lizotte who will be Vice President of Operations, each of whom have over 30 years’ experience in the automotive industry. I look forward to working with each of them in our future partnership. This acquisition will further expand our management team and Southeast footprint. We intend to continue expanding aggressively in this region as we are seeing a record amount of interest in our dealer partner model.”

Mr. Aldahan concluded, “The operating assets to be acquired include one pre-owned center and 21 new vehicle franchises consisting of: one Buick, one Cadillac, two Chevrolet, one GMC, two Chrysler, two Dodge, two Jeep, two Ram, two Ford, one Lincoln, one KIA, one Nissan, one Toyota, one Maserati and one Alfa Romeo.”

Sam Tawfik, LMP’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This acquisition, combined with our previously announced acquisitions, brings LMP’s total franchise and dealership count to 51 and 35, respectively, with consolidated annualized revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share run rate expected to be approximately $1.6 billion, $104 million, and $9.32, respectively.”