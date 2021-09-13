Day One Appoints Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer

“Day One is built on a foundation of talented employees who share a strong commitment and passion for developing innovative targeted therapies to improve the lives of children and people of all ages living with cancer,” said Jeremy Bender, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Day One. “We could not be more excited to welcome Jaa to our senior leadership team. As the Company continues to grow and scale, we are confident that her deep experience in human resources and talent acquisition will contribute to our future success.”

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically-defined cancers, today announced the appointment of Jaa Roberson as chief people officer. In her role, Ms. Roberson will oversee all aspects of Day One’s human resources and talent acquisition efforts.

Jaa Roberson has 20 years of human resources experience across the biopharma, health insurance, and retail industries. Most recently, she was the head of human resources for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cellular immuno-oncology. Previously, she served as the head of human resources for Achaogen. Before that, she spent six years at Genentech/Roche supporting the oncology, IMPACT, and immunology & ophthalmology commercial business units. Earlier in her career, Ms. Roberson held human resources roles at Blue Shield of CA, Levi Strauss & Company, and Williams-Sonoma. Ms. Roberson earned her Bachelor of Arts from Rice University and her Master of Violin Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

“This is a company and team that I feel privileged to join,” said Ms. Roberson. “I will continue to build on the spirited and dynamic culture at Day One as we work together toward our common objective of providing children and patients of all ages with important new targeted cancer treatments.”

