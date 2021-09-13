checkAd

Day One Appoints Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically-defined cancers, today announced the appointment of Jaa Roberson as chief people officer. In her role, Ms. Roberson will oversee all aspects of Day One’s human resources and talent acquisition efforts.

“Day One is built on a foundation of talented employees who share a strong commitment and passion for developing innovative targeted therapies to improve the lives of children and people of all ages living with cancer,” said Jeremy Bender, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Day One. “We could not be more excited to welcome Jaa to our senior leadership team. As the Company continues to grow and scale, we are confident that her deep experience in human resources and talent acquisition will contribute to our future success.”

Jaa Roberson has 20 years of human resources experience across the biopharma, health insurance, and retail industries. Most recently, she was the head of human resources for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cellular immuno-oncology. Previously, she served as the head of human resources for Achaogen. Before that, she spent six years at Genentech/Roche supporting the oncology, IMPACT, and immunology & ophthalmology commercial business units. Earlier in her career, Ms. Roberson held human resources roles at Blue Shield of CA, Levi Strauss & Company, and Williams-Sonoma. Ms. Roberson earned her Bachelor of Arts from Rice University and her Master of Violin Performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

“This is a company and team that I feel privileged to join,” said Ms. Roberson. “I will continue to build on the spirited and dynamic culture at Day One as we work together toward our common objective of providing children and patients of all ages with important new targeted cancer treatments.”

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically-defined cancers. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: children with cancer are being left behind in a cancer drug development revolution. Our name was inspired by the “The Day One Talk”1 that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. We aim to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Day One Appoints Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...