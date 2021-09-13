Amryt Raises Full Year 2021 Revenue Guidance to $220M - $225M

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, September 13, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, is today pleased to announce the raising of Amryt’s current full year 2021 revenue guidance.

Given the recent acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. and the strong performance of the Company’s commercial products, the board is today again raising revenue guidance for FY 2021 from prior guidance of between $210M - $215M to a range of $220M - $225M.

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “Given the strong performance of our business year to date and our recent acquisition of Chiasma, we are very pleased to once again increase our full year 2021 revenue guidance to $220-$225 million which represents growth of 20%-23% on 2020. This latest upward revision of guidance demonstrates our confidence in the outlook for our underlying business and our visibility is further enhanced given that we have now begun the process of integrating Chiasma into Amryt and have begun to grow our combined business.”

Virtual Capital Markets Event - Monday, September 13, 2021 - 1000 - 1200 EDT

Amryt will host a Virtual Capital Markets Event for Analysts and Investors today from 1000 – 1200 (EDT). Presentations will include an update on Amryt’s growth plans for Mycapssa post its recent acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. Mycapssa is the first and only FDA-approved oral somatostatin analog (SSA) for acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Leading KOL, Dr. Maria Fleseriu, MD, FACE, Oregon Health & Science University will join the event to discuss the current treatment landscape in acromegaly.

Amryt management will also provide an update on their lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10, including additional data from the EASE Phase 3 study and a discussion on the regulatory pathway for Oleogel-S10 and Amryt’s commercialization and launch plans for Oleogel-S10, if approved. Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), for which there is currently no approved treatment. Amryt has received a target PDUFA date from the FDA of November 30, 2021. In Europe, a MAA for Oleogel-S10 was accepted for assessment by the EMA in March 2021.