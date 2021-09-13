Solar Alliance Appoints Renewables Industry Veteran Rob Roberti as CFO and Brian Timmons as Independent Director

“Mr. Roberti is a collaborative and strategic executive who brings significant value to Solar Alliance,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Mr. Roberti’s experience in large renewable energy development, project finance, corporate finance and M&A transactions is a perfect fit for our current growth trajectory. Building a strong, capable team that can take advantage of the opportunities in front of us is critical and Mr. Roberti will help take Solar Alliance to the next stage in our evolution.”

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rob Roberti as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Brian Timmons as a new independent member of the Board of Directors, effective today.

Mr. Roberti brings more than 20 years of corporate finance, project finance, M&A experience and renewable energy development to Solar Alliance. Prior to joining Solar Alliance, Mr. Roberti was the CFO and a founding executive of Cordelio Power, where he led bond financings totaling CAD $1.7 billion and completed the restructuring of acquired entities. Prior to Cordelio Power, Mr. Roberti was the SVP Power Generation at Capstone Infrastructure where he was responsible for over 550 MW of clean and renewable energy generation. He was also CFO of Clean Power Income Fund, and previously Treasurer, where he led both the company's IPO and subsequent successful sale.

Mr. Roberti holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and holds the CPA, CA, and CFA designations.

Solar Alliance is also pleased to appoint Mr. Brian Timmons to the Board of Directors. Mr. Timmons is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, with over 30 years of experience in senior positions within companies across a range of industries, including fund management, investment banking (in Irish Life Assurance Co. and AIB Capital Markets PLC respectively), healthcare technology, bioscience, alternative energy and resource companies, e-commerce, telecoms and software IT. Mr. Timmons also maintains a close business relationship with Solar Alliance’s largest shareholder.