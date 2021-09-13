checkAd

Tempus Submits Application for Underground Drilling at Elizabeth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia to re-establish and extend the existing Lower Portal underground adit for underground exploration drilling.

The current drill program at Elizabeth is focused on the South West Vein (See Figure 1). Extended access from the historical Lower Portal adit will provide an ideal position for drilling along strike to the north of the South West Vein. The development plan will lengthen an existing 880 metre drift by approximately 100 metres and excavate a 300 metre crosscut parallel to the South West Vein, with a planned 8 exploration drill bays for drilling on approximately 50 to 100 metre centres (see Figure 2). In total, 7,600 metres of drilling is proposed over approximately 50 holes to extend the resource of the South West Vein. This expands Tempus current 12,000 metre drilling program at Elizabeth to 19,600 metres.

Figure 1: Elizabeth South West Vein Exploration Drilling

Figure 2: Lower Portal Adit Exploration Drift Development

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented "Utilising the existing underground development adit provides the ideal access for drilling the lower extension of the South West Vein at Elizabeth. This will allow for much more efficient drilling of this northern ore shoot zone along strike with the target to significantly expand the existing resource at Elizabeth."

Underground development on the Elizabeth Gold Project was first established in the mid-late 1940's when the Upper and Lower exploration adits were established on the project. The most recent underground exploration work was completed in 2011 where 4,175 meters was drilled form the "Upper" underground development.

Drilling the northern section of the South West Vein from underground significantly reduces the length of the drill holes to intersect the target areas and will allow for easier exploration drilling during winter months. In 2011, approximately 4,175 metres of drilling was completed from the Upper Portal access at Elizabeth. Current surface drilling on the northern section of the South West Vein extends approximately 150- 200 metres depth from surface. From the planned underground drilling locations off the 2050 mrl Portal adit, Tempus will be access the South West Vein from approximately 300 to 400 metres below surface providing an ideal base for extending the current South West Vein resource below the vertical extent of existing drilling.

