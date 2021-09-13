Tempus Submits Application for Underground Drilling at Elizabeth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in …

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work (NoW) for its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia to re-establish and extend the existing Lower Portal underground adit for underground exploration drilling. The current drill program at Elizabeth is focused on the South West Vein (See Figure 1). Extended access from the historical Lower Portal adit will provide an ideal position for drilling along strike to the north of the South West Vein. The development plan will lengthen an existing 880 metre drift by approximately 100 metres and excavate a 300 metre crosscut parallel to the South West Vein, with a planned 8 exploration drill bays for drilling on approximately 50 to 100 metre centres (see Figure 2). In total, 7,600 metres of drilling is proposed over approximately 50 holes to extend the resource of the South West Vein. This expands Tempus current 12,000 metre drilling program at Elizabeth to 19,600 metres.