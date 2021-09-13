checkAd

MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with the Government of Saskatchewan (the "Province") to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the "Contact Lake Property"), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.

"We are very pleased to be able to announce this acquisition and wish to thank the Saskatchewan Government for working so diligently with us to complete it." stated CEO Jim Engdahl. "We are very excited to begin working with the voluminal and detailed historical data MAS has available to identify both new resources and the areas that are reported as not mined. We believe the opportunities to be tremendous given the underground infrastructure in place and the significant amount of data we have available to begin developing a new model that will guide a new round of exploration drilling on this brownfields site." Mr Engdahl added, "The Contact Lake mine site is located within 10km of MAS Gold's North Lake Deposit and is an important new addition in our "hub and spoke" mining concept."

The Agreement was made pursuant to the Saskatchewan Reclaimed Industrial Sites Act ("RISA"). The Contact Lake Property is located approximately 57 kilometres north of the town of La Ronge on Provincial Highway 102 and 6 kilometres east of the highway (see Figure 1). Upon completion of the transaction, MAS Gold will hold mineral rights to roughly 34,306 hectares (84,771 acres) spread along the full trend of the La Ronge Gold Belt.

Figure 1: Contact Lake Property Location Map

The Contact Lake Property
The Contact Lake gold deposit (or Bakus Gold Zone) was first identified by Saskatchewan Mining Development Corporation (SMDC; later Cameco Corporation) exploration field crews in 1984 as part of its Preview Lake Exploration Program that also resulted in the discovery of the nearby Point and Preview SW gold deposits. Operations were conducted from December 1994 to May 1998; decommissioning was completed by December 1998 when the mine was put on care a maintenance. Final site closure was declared in March 2008.

