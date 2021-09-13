MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with the Government of Saskatchewan (the "Province") to acquire a 100% interest in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with the Government of Saskatchewan (the "Province") to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the "Contact Lake Property"), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.

"We are very pleased to be able to announce this acquisition and wish to thank the Saskatchewan Government for working so diligently with us to complete it." stated CEO Jim Engdahl. "We are very excited to begin working with the voluminal and detailed historical data MAS has available to identify both new resources and the areas that are reported as not mined. We believe the opportunities to be tremendous given the underground infrastructure in place and the significant amount of data we have available to begin developing a new model that will guide a new round of exploration drilling on this brownfields site." Mr Engdahl added, "The Contact Lake mine site is located within 10km of MAS Gold's North Lake Deposit and is an important new addition in our "hub and spoke" mining concept."