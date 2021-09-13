checkAd

Cedar Fair Hires Ty Tastepe as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced that Ty Tastepe has joined the company in the newly created role of senior vice president and chief information officer. He will be based at the company’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Zimmerman.

New Chief Information Officer Ty Tastepe brings to Cedar Fair more than two decades of digital transformation program experience with global entertainment and hospitality brands Universal, Hilton and Disney. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ty brings tremendous skills and experience to our team, having delivered large-scale digital transformation programs for global brands such as Universal Parks and Resorts, Hilton Hotels, and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts,” said Zimmerman. “That experience will be important as we continue to invest in consumer-facing technologies focused on optimizing the guest and associate experience and improving customer satisfaction. In addition, we’ve placed a high priority on continuing to strengthen our enterprise-wide systems, the control environment behind those systems and data security in general. I’m confident that Ty will help us achieve our goals in each of those areas.”

Prior to joining Cedar Fair, Tastepe served for over two years as senior vice president, chief information and digital officer for Altar’d State, a fast-growing fashion retailer based in Tennessee with more than 120 stores in over 30 states. While there he was responsible for all digital and technology investments, delivery and top-line growth. Prior to that, Tastepe spent nearly two decades delivering large-scale digital transformation programs at global entertainment and hospitality brands such as Universal Parks and Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. During his six years at Universal, he helped transform the digital guest experience with the one of the largest technology investments in the company’s history. At Hilton, he led the development of a next-generation reservation system road map and led technology delivery for the launch of a new customer loyalty program and website. From 2001-2011, Tastepe held technology leadership roles at Disney Parks that included worldwide sales and travel operations, revenue management and marketing. He earned an MBA from Villanova University and received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Drexel University.

