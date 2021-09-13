checkAd

Dutch Bros Coffee Brews Employees’ Futures with Free Degrees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions has partnered with Dutch Bros Coffee, an Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company, to help its employees further their education with its new Education Benefit Program, giving Dutch Bros employees the opportunity to write their own future. The program will enable employees to pursue a degree or certification (skills-based short-term credential), providing career and financial mobility. Dutch Bros is best known for brewing up excellent customer service and giving back to the communities it serves. The brand has more than 480 locations in 11 states.

The Dutch Bros Education Benefits Program is a custom-designed program tailored specifically to the talent needs, growth trajectory and goals of the company. The resulting program gives Dutch Bros employees the opportunity to realize the dream of education and advancement, cost and worry free. In addition, EdAssist Solutions student success and career coaches will support employees with a clear path to education options and understanding of the requirements needed to advance within the company.

“Our employees have made us the company we are today,” said Joth Ricci, President and CEO, Dutch Bros Coffee. “They are the face of our brand, the creators of great ideas and the generators of great customer service. We believe our success and future growth depends on them, so we feel it’s our responsibility to invest in their skills and development of our talent.”

According to the “Workforce Education and Equity in the Workplace” report, 30% of working adults list not having the money to pay for an education program as the top barrier to pursuing advanced education. This is why Dutch Bros will pay education costs upfront to eliminate the need for employees to pay out of pocket. The company will cover the cost for employees of headquarters or company-owned shops to pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree, as well as certificates, certifications, and other non-degree options for employees interested in developing in-demand skills, like data science and information technology.

The company’s in-store baristas – or Broistas – can also further their education through an accelerated program where they can pursue online, self-paced general education courses that will transfer to an accredited Bachelor’s program.

“Dutch Bros is the type of company that employees are proud to work for,” said Jill Buban, general manager and vice president of Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions. “Not only are they a top brand in their industry, they care about their employees and their success. Dutch Bros recognizes the value in providing both credit-bearing and non-credit bearing education opportunities for all company employees, and by doing so, they will be able to attract and retain the best talent in the market.”

