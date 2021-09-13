checkAd

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Data for Poziotinib in First-Line NSCLC Patients with HER2 Exon 20 Mutations at the Upcoming ESMO Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 13:00   

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced a late-breaking presentation of early poziotinib efficacy and safety data in first-line patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 mutations from cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2021 that will take place virtually September 16-20, 2021.

Details of the ESMO presentation are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and safety of poziotinib in treatment-naïve NSCLC harboring HER2 exon 20 mutations: A multinational Phase 2 study (ZENITH20-4)
Speaker: Robin Cornelissen, MD, PhD, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Department of Pulmonology, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Session: Proffered Paper session – NSCLC, metastatic 1
Location: Channel 1
Date and Time: September 18, 2021 from 2:20-2:30 p.m. CEST
Presentation Number: LBA46
Abstract Number: 2581

The presentation will be available for viewing by registered participants during the conference via the ESMO website on September 18, 2021.

About the ZENITH20 Clinical Trial

The ZENITH20 study consists of seven cohorts of NSCLC patients. Cohorts 1 (EGFR) and 2 (HER2) in previously treated NSCLS patients with exon 20 mutations and Cohort 3 (EGFR) in first-line patients have completed enrollment. Cohort 4 (HER2) in first-line NSCLC patients with exon 20 mutations is still enrolling patients. Cohorts 1- 4 are each independently powered for a pre-specified statistical hypothesis and the primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR). Cohort 5 includes previously treated or treatment-naïve NSCLC patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. Cohort 6 includes NSCLC patients with classical EGFR mutations who progressed while on treatment with first-line osimertinib and developed an additional EGFR mutation. Cohort 7 includes NSCLC patients with a variety of less common mutations in EGFR or HER2 exons 18-21 or the extracellular or transmembrane domains.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

Wertpapier


