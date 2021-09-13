checkAd

Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the Missouri Market in Partnership with 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), has executed a term sheet with Merida Capital Partners IV LP and its affiliates (“Merida”) for up to USD$1.5 million in Senior Unsecured Convertible Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) to fund the Company’s entry into the state of Missouri. Missouri’s first legal medical sale took place in October 2020, and, per the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are already 140 approved dispensaries responsible for over USD$65 million of retail sales in the first half of 2021, and USD$21 million of sales in the month of July. Total retail sales in Missouri are expected to grow to USD$650 million by 2025 per New Frontier Data. The state of Missouri surpassed 100,000 patients in May 2021 (seven months after the first sale) and robust patient adoption trends have continued since.

Previously, Heritage announced a five-year partnership with Como Health LLC, doing business as 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis (“3Fifteen”), to enter the U.S. market in Missouri. 3Fifteen has five dispensary licenses of which three are operational and two are in construction phase. 3Fifteen holds one manufacturing license and will contribute the use of the license to the partnership, allowing Heritage branded products to be produced and offered to medical cannabis patients in Missouri.

Under the agreement, Heritage will supply production equipment to 3Fifteen, as well as provide training and supervision of staff regarding the proprietary methods of extraction and oil production developed by Heritage. The partnership will grant shelf minimums for Heritage’s branded products in 3Fifteen’s Missouri dispensaries which are projected to grow to over USD$21 million in gross revenue by 2022.

The Notes, which will be used to fund Heritage’s expansion into Missouri, carry an annual interest rate of 15% and may convert at any time at CDN$0.07 per common share of Heritage. The Notes mature 24 months following the date of issuance. Merida will also be issued warrant coverage for a period of 36 months.

“We are focused on building out our brand offerings in new high-growth markets, and with strong market growth projected in Missouri and the support of Merida, we are confident that we can leverage 3Fifteen’s market position to do so,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We are seeing strong demand for our brands in Canada and with our extraction expertise and inspired branding capabilities, we expect to see a similar response in Missouri and additional states as we continue our U.S. expansion.”

