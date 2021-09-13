Adaptimmune Announces Clinical Responses across Five Solid Tumor Indications with an Overall Response Rate of 36% and Promising Early Durability from its Next-Generation SURPASS Trial

- ADP-A2M4CD8 cell therapy shows improved tumor cell killing and engagement of the broader immune system to fight cancer -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORD, U.K., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, announced updated data from its Phase 1 SURPASS trial in multiple solid tumors to be presented in a digital poster at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting. The poster will be displayed on the ESMO congress web site on Thursday, September 16th. The Company has also released a video of Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Elliot Norry, Adaptimmune’s Chief Medical Officer, describing these data in more detail that can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/38ZQCGt.

“It is no longer a question of whether our SPEAR T-cells are effective against a range of MAGE-A4 expressing tumors — they undoubtedly are. Now, our focus is on turning them into approved therapies. This begins with ongoing recruitment in this SURPASS trial for people with lung, bladder, gastroesophageal, head and neck, and now ovarian cancer, and continues with the recently initiated SURPASS 2 trial in esophageal and EGJ cancers,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s CEO. “These data bring us closer to identifying further indications to take into late-stage development and confirm our expertise in developing and enhancing cell therapies. ADP-A2M4CD8 does exactly what we designed it to do — kill cancer cells and more effectively engage the broader immune system to deliver improved potency and clinical benefit.”

Dr. David Hong, Professor, Deputy Chairman in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics (Phase I Program) at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center said, “We are encouraged by these promising early data from the SURPASS trial. Having previously seen strong responses with afami-cel, this next-generation cell therapy appears safe and demonstrated antitumor activity for a majority of patients across many cancer indications.”