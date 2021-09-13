checkAd

Instil Bio Receives IND Clearance to Initiate a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Patients with Advanced Melanoma

Main Study Cohort: Phase 2 clinical trial with registrational intent for patients with advanced melanoma

Additional Cohorts: ITIL-168 clinical trial expanded during IND review process with two additional cohorts, broadening the study target population

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (Nasdaq: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate DELTA-1, a global Phase 2 clinical trial of ITIL-168 in patients with advanced melanoma whose disease has relapsed after a PD-1 inhibitor and, if positive for a BRAF-activating mutation, a BRAF inhibitor.

The DELTA-1 trial was expanded during the IND review process, in consultation with FDA, to include additional populations of patients with advanced melanoma. Cohorts 2 and 3 will enroll patients who discontinued PD-1 inhibitor therapy due to intolerable toxicity and patients who had an unsatisfactory response to prior PD-1 inhibitor but have not yet experienced disease progression, respectively. Topline safety and efficacy results are expected in 2023 and, if positive, are anticipated to support the submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA in 2023 and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency in 2024.

“The IND clearance for the DELTA-1 Phase 2 clinical trial is a testament to the talent, experience and devotion of the Instil Bio team,” said Bronson Crouch, Chief Executive Officer of Instil. “Motivated by patients in need, our organization will develop ITIL-168 commercially as we expand our clinical programs with current and next-generation therapies.”

“This achievement reflects the depth of cell therapy experience, scientific talent and focused execution of our organizations in both the U.S. and U.K.,” said Vijay Chiruvolu, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer of Instil. “Additionally, the development of the product release plan, encompassing the innovative potency assay as part of QC release as well as the comprehensive characterization strategy, was built on expertise from our broad, cross-functional team including research, process development, analytical sciences and translational medicine.”

