Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("ELSE" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company will present live at
LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on Thursday, September 16th.
DATE: Thursday, September 16th, 2021
TIME: 9:30AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3c7Ertp
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Register and learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Successfully launched its second product -- Complete Nutrition for Kids (three-plus years; in powder form). The product was launched on-line on the company's website and on Amazon.
- Successfully increased on-line sales by 40 per cent on Amazon and the company's website.
- Achieved U.S. retail presence in more than 1,000 listed stores. New Q2 listings include Big-Y (71 stores), Vitamin Cottage (159), PCC Community Markets (15), AFS (32), Mother's Markets (11), Huckleberry's Natural Market (16), and more than 100 co-ops and independent stores. Fulfilled initial retail orders and launched aggressive retail promotion campaigns. Most listed stores are expected to launch the product during the summer, and as retail velocity will grow during the remainder of the year, product shipments to distributors and retailers are expected to grow as well.
- Quarterly revenues were $1,114,000, compared with $210,000 in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 430 per cent.
- Quarterly operating loss was $3,772,000, compared with $1,267,000 in the second quarter of 2020.
- Quarterly net loss was $4,753,000, or five cents per share, compared with $4,495,000, or six cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.
- Quarterly cash flow used for operating activities was $3,968,000, compared with $1,427,000 in the second quarter of 2020.
- Cash position was $17,906-million as of June 30, 2021 (including restricted cash and short-term bank deposit).
- The company had no loans liability as of June 30, 2021.
