Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("ELSE" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on Thursday, September 16th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Register and learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights