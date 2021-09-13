checkAd

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Initiates RECONNECT, a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021   

Trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Zygel in children and adolescents with Fragile X Syndrome

Topline results expected in second half of 2023

DEVON, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announces the initiation of a pivotal, multinational randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-center, efficacy and safety (RECONNECT) Phase 3 trial. The RECONNECT trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Zygel (cannabidiol formulated in a transdermal gel) in children and adolescents with Fragile X syndrome (FXS). The trial is planned to confirm the positive results observed in a population of responders in the Company’s CONNECT-FX trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which assessed the efficacy and safety of Zygel as a treatment for the behavioral symptoms of FXS. FXS is a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, behavioral and learning challenges and is the most common known single-gene cause of autism spectrum disorder.

“The RECONNECT trial provides us with an opportunity to confirm the positive results observed in a population of responders in our CONNECT-FX trial and further demonstrate the effect of Zygel on behaviors associated with FXS,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “A significant unmet medical need continues to exist for therapeutics to treat patients with FXS. If successful, we believe the study could serve as the basis for Zygel approval in the U.S. for patients with FXS.”

“Children with FXS exhibit a number of developmental and behavioral symptoms including anxiety, social avoidance, hyperactivity, and socially unresponsive behaviors that significantly impact the family and the child’s capacity to interact with them, their peers, and care providers,” said Caroline Buchanan, M.D., Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenville, S.C., and an investigator in the RECONNECT trial. “Potentially having an approved treatment option for these vulnerable patients would be a significant step forward for FXS patients and their families.”

