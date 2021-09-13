Lantronix to Present in the 5th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Big5 Best Ideas Growth Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced that Lantronix will participate in the 5 th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Big5 Best Ideas Growth Conference. Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will host virtual one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. If you are interested in a meeting with Lantronix management, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets salesperson. ( https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference )

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Preliminary Estimated Results

Lantronix’s announced preliminary estimated results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 are preliminary and may change. Lantronix has not completed its normal quarterly and year-end closing procedures for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 and there can be no assurance that final results for the quarter and year-end will not differ from the preliminary estimated results included herein, including as a result of year-end closing procedures adjustments. In addition, these preliminary estimated results should not be viewed as a substitute for full interim or audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP that have been reviewed and/or audited by Lantronix’s auditors.