PharmaTher Provides Product Pipeline Updates and Anticipated Milestones for Q4-2021 and 2022

  • 10 clinical sites selected to participate in the FDA Phase 2 clinical study evaluating ketamine for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
  • Initiated investigational new drug (IND) application to proceed to a Phase 2 clinical study for KETABET to treat depression
  • Completed Phase 2 clinical study protocol for ketamine to treat ALS for IND submission to the FDA
  • Near completion of research programs to advance novel microneedle patches for the delivery of psychedelics
  • Selected U.S.-based CDMO to develop and supply proprietary ketamine products for FDA Phase 3 clinical studies and commercialization
  • Positioned ketamine focused product pipeline for potential Phase 3 clinical studies and commercial supply in 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to provide a product pipeline update and anticipated milestones for Q4-2021 and 2022 including ongoing FDA Phase 2 clinical study programs, microneedle patch delivery programs for psychedelics, and clinical, commercial manufacturing and supply for its proprietary ketamine and microneedle patch products.

Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher, said, “I am very pleased with the progress of our clinical programs for ketamine as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease, ALS and depression.  Our research programs for microneedle patch delivery are nearing completion and preparations for FDA Phase 1 and 2 clinical studies are on track.  To support these and future programs, we are securing manufacturing and supply of our proprietary ketamine products and microneedle patches for planned FDA Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies and commercialization in 2022 and beyond.  We remain focused on achieving our milestones in Q4-2021 and building a solid foundation that will allow us to become a leader in the development and commercialization of novel ketamine-based products. In addition, our intradermal delivery of ketamine and psychedelics via our proprietary microneedle patches position us for potential next-generation therapeutic solutions for mental health, neurological and pain disorders.”

