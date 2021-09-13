checkAd

Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Updates Losses for Hurricane Ida to Include Impacts of Inland Flooding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 13:04  |  56   |   |   

Wind and storm surge losses will range from USD 17 to USD 25 billion, and private-market insured losses from inland flooding will range from USD 2.5 billion to USD 5 billion

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme event modeling firm AIR Worldwide updated its insured loss estimates for Hurricane Ida after analyzing the inland flood impacts across the entirety of its track, including the Northeast. AIR now estimates that Ida’s insured industry losses will range from USD 20 billion to USD 30 billion. AIR estimates wind and storm surge losses will range from USD 17 to USD 25 billion, and private-market insured losses from inland flooding will range from USD 2.5 billion to USD 5 billion.

Included in the estimates are losses to onshore residential, commercial, industrial properties, and automobiles for their building, contents, and time element coverage, as well as estimated insurance take-up rates for wind and flood across the entirety of Ida’s track, including the flooding that occurred in the Northeast. AIR’s losses do not include any estimate of losses from the National Flood Insurance Program, or any losses from offshore assets. The industry loss estimates also reflect an adjustment to account for increased material and other repair costs in the current construction market.

Hurricane Ida made its first landfall as a Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, about 60 miles south of New Orleans, at 11:55 a.m. CDT that day, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150 mph. Ida made a second landfall just hours later at 2 p.m. CDT southwest of Galliano, Louisiana, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 145 mph. The storm produced heavy rains and dangerous storm surge.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida doused the Northeast and caused flooding damage and disruption across the region. Flooding was reported from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, with New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania bearing the brunt of the impact.

In addition to the precipitation-induced flood impacts, damage was reported across several states due to hurricane-spun tornadoes. Further, some of the neighborhoods across the inland and northeastern states saw damage resulting from trees falling on homes. There were reports of many trees uprooting due to antecedent saturated soil conditions due to rainfall from Hurricane Henri a few weeks ago. Claims arising from these would be paid under the wind category.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Updates Losses for Hurricane Ida to Include Impacts of Inland Flooding Wind and storm surge losses will range from USD 17 to USD 25 billion, and private-market insured losses from inland flooding will range from USD 2.5 billion to USD 5 billionBOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Extreme event modeling firm AIR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...