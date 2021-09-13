XpresSpa Group Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

Posts Updated Presentation to Investor Relations Website that Includes Long-Term Revenue Projections

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The Company will also be hosting meetings with institutional investors. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.



Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference. You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/d2d62183-481d-435e-bbd4-db195039d4fc, starting on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. ET, and archived for 90 days. Over 750 corporate presentations and panels are available live and on-demand on September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 A.M. (ET).