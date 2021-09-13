XpresSpa Group Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)
Posts Updated Presentation to Investor Relations Website that Includes Long-Term Revenue Projections
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced it will be featured as a presenting
company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The Company will also be hosting meetings with institutional investors. The conference is being
held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.
Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference. You may also listen to the company presentation online at: https://journey.ct.events/view/d2d62183-481d-435e-bbd4-db195039d4fc, starting on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. ET, and archived for 90 days. Over 750 corporate presentations and panels are available live and on-demand on September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 A.M. (ET).
Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)
Date: September 13-15, 2021
Time: 7:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)
Location: Virtual Conference
Company Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d2d62183-481d-435e-bbd4-db195039d4fc
XpresSpa also posted an updated presentation to the Investor Relations section of the corporate website. This presentation contains an overview of the Company as well as long-term revenue projections through 2025 for its three distinct brands.
“We are very pleased to be furnishing an updated presentation to our investors which discusses our current business and the opportunity we see ahead. As our projections suggest, we are very bullish on our future and believe that we can reach $500 million in annual revenue by the end of 2025, representing a substantial increase from current levels,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO.
About XpresSpa Group, Inc.
XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally.
