Lyra Therapeutics Appoints Jason Cavalier as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned investment banking executive brings extensive finance, partnering and M&A experience to the role

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced the appointment of Jason Cavalier as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. He succeeds Don Elsey, who is retiring as the Company’s CFO and is expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition.

Mr. Cavalier is a highly experienced investment banker with extensive background in originating and executing financial transactions, particularly mergers and acquisitions. He will lead the Company’s financial and capital markets strategy, advise on business development and transactional activities, as well as support investor and public relations.

“Jason brings over two decades of expertise in investment banking and corporate strategy and we are excited to welcome him to Lyra Therapeutics’ leadership team,” said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra. “Jason’s insight into capital markets and corporate finance will be a valuable asset as we advance our lead programs, LYR-210 and LYR-220, into late-stage clinical development. We sincerely thank Don for his contributions to Lyra and wish him the best in retirement.”

“Lyra’s XTreo technology is an innovative platform that has already demonstrated the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the millions of patients suffering with chronic rhinosinusitis. I believe it also holds impressive promise as a treatment for other chronic diseases where precise, sustained, local delivery of drug can provide a therapeutic advantage. I’m excited to join the Lyra leadership team as the Company pursues the multi-billion-dollar CRS market opportunity and other indications in the future,” commented Mr. Cavalier.

Mr. Cavalier joins Lyra after serving as Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences Mergers & Acquisitions at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he led transactions across the medical technology, diagnostics and biopharma sectors. Prior to Cantor, he held several senior-level positions at RBC Capital Markets, including Director, Mergers and Acquisitions. He also held investment banking roles of increasing responsibility at Barclays Capital, Bear Stearns, and Lehman Brothers. Mr. Cavalier received his B.S. in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

