Altus Group Provides Business Update

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Groupʺ or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today its financial outlook for the second half of 2021.

Since Altus Group’s second quarter interim financial results were released on August 12, 2021, the Company continues to deliver robust performance across all of its business segments and expects a strong second half of the year to deliver mid-teen year-over-year growth in consolidated constant currency revenues in FY2021 at improved margins.

Reflecting the strong 68% constant currency year-over-year Altus Analytics Bookings growth in the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the second half of 2021. There is solid momentum in both new client growth and existing client expansion across the whole business with Altus Analytic Bookings to date approaching total Bookings in FY2020. Over Time revenue growth is also expected to pick up in the second half of 2021.

The CRE Consulting segment is also poised for robust performance in the second half of the year, reflecting healthy market fundamentals across its core practice areas. The global Property Tax business is on track to deliver record FY2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results, however, is expected to experience some quarterly variability in the second half of the year primarily due to continuing COVID-19-related disruptions and appeal settlement delays in the U.S. and the U.K. markets which is expected to result in anticipated third quarter revenues to be deferred into future quarters.

Looking out to the second half of the year, Management has issued one-time guidance for anticipated third quarter and FY2021 results assuming current foreign exchange rates:

  Altus Analytics: CRE Consulting: Consolidated:
Q3 2021 Revenue $64 - $65 million $82 - $84 million $146 - $149 million
Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $10 - $11 million $19 - $20 million $20 - $22 million
FY2021 Revenue $247 - $249 million $370 - $374 million $617 - $623 million
FY2021 Adjusted EBITDA $42 - $44 million $101 - $104 million $108 - $113 million

“With a strong first half of the year and continued momentum, we feel confident about delivering mid-teen year-over-year growth in our consolidated constant currency revenues in 2021 at improved margins,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “Our Altus Analytics business is poised for robust revenue growth in the second half of the year with the momentum expected to continue into 2022. At Property Tax, with growing scale, a robust backlog of appeals, and our ongoing digital improvements, our performance is becoming more balanced across our key markets to help us mitigate the inherent quarterly variability of this business. Our Property Tax Bookings are up year-over-year, full year margins are expected to be steady at 30%+, and as we deliver on our digitization initiatives and go-to-market programs, we remain exceptionally well positioned for the long term.”

