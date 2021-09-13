Protara Therapeutics Announces Results from a Retrospective Study Evaluating the Prevalence of Cholestasis in Patients Dependent on Parenteral Nutrition

-Study found that approximately 30% of patients who are dependent on parenteral nutrition have cholestasis-

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the completion of a retrospective prevalence study designed to enhance understanding of the incidence of intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD) in patients dependent on parenteral nutrition (PN). The study found that approximately 30% of patients who are dependent on PN have cholestasis, a hallmark pathology of IFALD, despite the use of current medical management in these patients. The Company is currently developing intravenous (IV) Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy, for the treatment of patients receiving PN who have IFALD.