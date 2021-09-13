checkAd

Protara Therapeutics Announces Results from a Retrospective Study Evaluating the Prevalence of Cholestasis in Patients Dependent on Parenteral Nutrition

-Study found that approximately 30% of patients who are dependent on parenteral nutrition have cholestasis-

-Results support significant unmet medical need in patients dependent on parenteral nutrition who have intestinal failure associated liver disease-

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the completion of a retrospective prevalence study designed to enhance understanding of the incidence of intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD) in patients dependent on parenteral nutrition (PN). The study found that approximately 30% of patients who are dependent on PN have cholestasis, a hallmark pathology of IFALD, despite the use of current medical management in these patients. The Company is currently developing intravenous (IV) Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy, for the treatment of patients receiving PN who have IFALD.

“In addition to steatosis, we know that cholestasis is a core feature of IFALD and data from this prevalence study further underscore the significant need for an effective intervention for patients with IFALD, which carries a particularly poor prognosis in the absence of an intestine-liver transplant,” said Alan Buchman, M.D., Professor of Clinical Surgery and Medical Director, Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplant Center, University of Illinois at Chicago. “Patients who are dependent on PN are unable to absorb sufficient levels of choline, an essential component of several metabolic processes, ultimately resulting in the development of IFALD. Results from the previously completed Phase 2 study of IV Choline Chloride support the clinical potential of choline substrate replacement therapy to treat IFALD.”

“Findings from this retrospective study reinforce that there are a significant number of patients dependent on PN who are suffering from IFALD who may potentially benefit from treatment with IV Choline Chloride,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “We remain committed to strengthening the understanding of the unmet need in this devastating disease, for which there are no approved therapies.”

