TELA Bio Announces New Data on Use of OviTex in a Range of Hernia Repair Applications, Including Novel ReBAR (Reinforced Biologic Augmented Repair) Technique

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc . (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced details of the clinical research presented last week at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two poster presentations revealed new data, while a third video presentation demonstrated a novel surgical technique that leverages the unique properties of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix.

Robotic Assisted ReBAR of 111 Inguinal Hernias, presented by Dr. Cory Banaschak, DO and Dr. Paul Szotek, MD, MBA, FACS, Medical Director of the Indiana Hernia Center, revealed a 2.7% recurrence rate, a 1.8% surgical site occurrence rate, and no infections in patients with at least one year of follow-up. The authors concluded that robotic transabdominal preperitoneal (rTAPP) inguinal hernia repair with OviTex presents a viable and more natural repair alternative in minimally invasive surgery, an approach typically reserved for permanent synthetic meshes. Dr. Szotek stated, "The Reinforced Biologic Augmented Repair, or the ReBAR technique, applies sound hernia surgery principles while leveraging the benefits of a reinforced biologic material with a low synthetic foreign body burden. Our initial goals in adopting OviTex were to lower recurrences while decreasing the amount of synthetic foreign body implanted. That's what patients are increasingly looking for, and it makes a lot of clinical sense if you can achieve it. With over five years of experience utilizing the ReBAR technique with OviTex, it appears that we are on the way to achieving these goals."

Additional data on hernia repairs performed by Drs. Szotek and Banaschak employing the ReBAR technique was recently highlighted in an article entitled, Minimizing Retained Foreign Body in Hernia Repair Using a Novel Technique: Reinforced Biologic Augmented Repair (ReBAR) published in the Journal of Clinical and Medical Research. In this prospective study of 619 implants using the ReBAR technique for a variety of open and minimally invasive inguinal and abdominal hernia repairs the authors reported an overall recurrence rate of 1.3%.