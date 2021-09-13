Purple Biotech to Present Overview of Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of CM24 for Treatment of Multiple Advanced Cancers at ESMO 2021 and Provides Clinical Update

Study Expanding to Additional Sites in U.S. and Israel

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today provided an update on its ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of CM24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo), a PD-1 inhibitor, in advanced cancer patients, with expansion cohorts in subjects with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in combination with nivolumab and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in pancreatic cancer.

In a Trials in Progress poster at the ESMO 2021 Congress, which will be held on September 16-21, 2021, Purple Biotech will present an overview and the design of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 study. The poster is titled, “A Phase 1b Study of CM24 in Combination with Nivolumab in Adults with Advanced Solid Tumors, followed by a Phase 2a study of CM24 in Combination with Nivolumab in NSCLC, and in Combination with Nivolumab and nab-paclitaxel in Pancreatic Cancer.”

Top-line data from the first dose cohort of CM24 10mg/kg included a partial response demonstrated in a patient with refractory advanced pancreatic cancer previously treated with two lines of therapy following two courses of treatment with CM24 in combination with nivolumab 480mg/kg. Additionally, there were no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events observed in any of the three patients enrolled in the first cohort of the study.

“We are encouraged by the early data from the first cohort of this study, which showed combination agent safety, as well as a partial response in one patient,” said Bertrand C. Liang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Purple Biotech. “The responsive patient showed a 40 percent reduction in tumor size following two courses of treatment with CM24 10mg/kg in combination with nivolumab. In addition, levels of CA19-9 tumor marker dropped by 56%, which was comparable to baseline levels. These results are especially compelling given that pancreatic tumors without high levels of microsatellite instability or deficient mismatch repair, such as the responsive patient, typically do not respond to immuno-oncology agents.”