EcoChain, Inc. Announces August Site Level Financials

13.09.2021   

August Cash Contribution Margin More than Doubles vs July with an Annual Run Rate of $8.9 Million

August Hashrate Up 174% Over July

ALBANY, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireEcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the release of its August site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI, stated, "We are pleased to report our continued execution with another strong month of growth as our cash contribution margin more than doubled and installed hashrate in August increased by 174%. We have continued to invest in computing resources and infrastructure and are well positioned for additional growth in 2021 towards our stated goal of 50MW under management by the end of 2021.”

Key August Milestones:

  • Contribution Margin ($) more than doubled from July
    • $358k in July, $748k in August
    • Annual run-rate of $8.97 million
  • Anaconda facility going live in September
    • Scaling up through Q4
  • Hosting JV went live in August
    • ROIC on infrastructure investment at about 1 year payback
  • Took over management of Python facility

Margins Set to Expand:

Toporek further commented, “It’s great to see our Python facility ramping up. As it hits capacity in January or February of next year, margins will expand as power costs decline by about 20% and we are able to amortize our labor and overhead costs over the output of a fully ramped facility. We believe the most important metric for performance is return on invested capital, how much did we spend on our facility and computing resources and what is the cash level generated. Beginning with Q1’22, we will report that for Python as we have for TNT where we have returned all capital invested in under 12 months.”

Key Summary Highlights for August 2021 EcoChain Flash Revenue:

($ in 000s; Unaudited)   Q1 2021     Q2 2021     Jul 21     Aug 21     YTD Aug 2021
Revenue   $995     $1,657     $494     $943     $4,088
Contribution Margin   $744     $1,261     $358     $748     $3,112
                             
Annualized Revenue   $3,980     $6,628     $5,928     $11,316     $6,134
Annualized Contribution Margin   $2,976     $5,044     $4,276     $8,976     $4,668
                             

A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at https://ecochainmining.com/news/monthlyflashseptember2021/

