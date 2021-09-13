Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Beyond Wallet, Its New App Enabling Customers to Send Cash to Mexico

Beyond Wallet is an app that includes an e-Wallet which enables users to use a Visa debit card, and provides users with the ability to send remittances to Mexico. This soft launch of Beyond Wallet’s e-Wallet and App is the first step toward positioning IPSI on the path to becoming an international blockchain-secured digital neobank.

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative,” “IPSI,” or the “Company”), a next generation digital wallet ecosystem company, announces today the soft launch of its new e-wallet app, Beyond Wallet, which the Company acquired via its newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary Beyond Fintech, Inc. Beyond Wallet allows the Company’s customers, who utilize the app, to send cash from the United States to Mexico, the third largest market in the world for remittance transactions representing approximately $43B.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. commented, "The launch of Beyond Wallet is a key milestone for the Company, providing us access to Mexico, the third largest remittance market in the world, and marks significant progress in our efforts to penetrate three of the top four global remittance markets, including India, Mexico and the Philippines. Our new subsidiary, Beyond Fintech, Inc., will be focused on modernizing the electronic payment industry, lowering barriers for the unbanked and underserved in the state of California and the US, while also reducing the costs of remittance for these customers. The Beyond Wallet offering provides us with key technology to achieve these goals.”

The Beyond Wallet application is available in the Apple App Store here and Google Play App Store here.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. For more information, please visit https://www.investor.ipsipay.com/investor-deck.

Forward-Looking Statements:

