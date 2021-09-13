Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a EUR300 million investment in the Group
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Avia Solutions Group is pleased to announce it has
entered into a strategic partnership with Certares Management LLC ("Certares"),
a leading US-based investment specialist dedicated to the travel, tourism and
hospitality sectors, in which Certares will provide a EUR300 million structured
equity investment.
The investment will help enable the next phase of Avia Solutions Group's growth
plan for services in passenger and cargo aviation, maintenance and engineering,
crew training, ground handling and logistics. Avia Solutions Group intends to
use the net proceeds from this offering for strategic acquisitions, capital
expenditures and general corporate purpose. The partnership with Certares will
provide access to Certares's complementary expertise and industry network as
well as add new members to ASG Board that will further strengthen the governance
of the organisation
Gediminas Ziemelis, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avia
Solutions Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome Certares as a new strategic
partner in our Group. This important partnership marks the beginning of Avia
Solutions Group's next long-term development stage and the continuation of the
growth of our global partnership network. With their impressive track record and
sole focus on the travel sector, we are convinced Certares will add significant
value to Avia Solutions Group's next phase of growth."
Tom Klein, Senior Managing Director of Certares said: " Avia Solutions Group has
built itself into a premier provider of aerospace services. Certares's
investment will support ASG's growth and consolidation strategy in the aerospace
services sector where they have developed both quality and scale advantages. The
management team's track record of building leading market positions in the
aerospace services sector as well as ASG's broad geographic footprint,
synergistic service offering and proven ability to source and integrate
accretive acquisitions make them a perfect partner for Certares. We look forward
to partnering with Avia Solutions Group to grow and geographically expand their
leadership positions."
Avia Solutions Group is a leading aerospace services group with almost 100
offices and production facilities worldwide. ASG employs over 7,000 highly
skilled professionals, serving more than 2,000 clients throughout Europe, Asia,
North America, Australia, and far beyond. Avia Solutions Group holds more than
500 licenses for its constantly growing range of activities across multiple
business sectors. Its vast portfolio of services to clients include; aircraft
leasing and trading, MRO services, business aviation and VIP airline
