checkAd

Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a EUR300 million investment in the Group

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.09.2021, 13:10  |  22   |   |   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Avia Solutions Group is pleased to announce it has
entered into a strategic partnership with Certares Management LLC ("Certares"),
a leading US-based investment specialist dedicated to the travel, tourism and
hospitality sectors, in which Certares will provide a EUR300 million structured
equity investment.

The investment will help enable the next phase of Avia Solutions Group's growth
plan for services in passenger and cargo aviation, maintenance and engineering,
crew training, ground handling and logistics. Avia Solutions Group intends to
use the net proceeds from this offering for strategic acquisitions, capital
expenditures and general corporate purpose. The partnership with Certares will
provide access to Certares's complementary expertise and industry network as
well as add new members to ASG Board that will further strengthen the governance
of the organisation

Gediminas Ziemelis, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avia
Solutions Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome Certares as a new strategic
partner in our Group. This important partnership marks the beginning of Avia
Solutions Group's next long-term development stage and the continuation of the
growth of our global partnership network. With their impressive track record and
sole focus on the travel sector, we are convinced Certares will add significant
value to Avia Solutions Group's next phase of growth."

Tom Klein, Senior Managing Director of Certares said: " Avia Solutions Group has
built itself into a premier provider of aerospace services. Certares's
investment will support ASG's growth and consolidation strategy in the aerospace
services sector where they have developed both quality and scale advantages. The
management team's track record of building leading market positions in the
aerospace services sector as well as ASG's broad geographic footprint,
synergistic service offering and proven ability to source and integrate
accretive acquisitions make them a perfect partner for Certares. We look forward
to partnering with Avia Solutions Group to grow and geographically expand their
leadership positions."

Avia Solutions Group is a leading aerospace services group with almost 100
offices and production facilities worldwide. ASG employs over 7,000 highly
skilled professionals, serving more than 2,000 clients throughout Europe, Asia,
North America, Australia, and far beyond. Avia Solutions Group holds more than
500 licenses for its constantly growing range of activities across multiple
business sectors. Its vast portfolio of services to clients include; aircraft
leasing and trading, MRO services, business aviation and VIP airline
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a EUR300 million investment in the Group Avia Solutions Group is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Certares Management LLC ("Certares"), a leading US-based investment specialist dedicated to the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, in which Certares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Der Bahnstreik war nötig
VDA-Präsidentin Müller: "Es war ein friedliches Fest der Mobilität - für uns war die Messe ein voller ...
IAA Mobility - Vorhang zu und viele Fragen offen
DAX nach Erweiterung mit Rekordhoch bei Ausländer- und Frauenanteil auf Vorstandsebene
Großhandelspreise im August 2021: +12,3 % gegenüber August 2020
OTTO Immobilien: Mag. Georg Kretschmer MSc MRICS Teamleiter Capital Markets
Von den Besten und Innovativsten lernen / DEUTSCHER INNOVATIONSGIPFEL - Der Fortschrittsturbo
VSV/Kolba: Aviso 17.9.2021, 10.00, Auftaktprozess Ischgl-Skandal
Stromerzeugung im 1. Halbjahr 2021: Kohle wichtigster Energieträger / Windarmes Frühjahr führt zu 21 % weniger Strom aus ...
Erzeugerpreise landwirtschaftlicher Produkte im Juli 2021: +9,0 % gegenüber Juli 2020
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Lift Days von Ankorstore kommen zum dritten Jahr in Folge mit großen Angeboten nach ...
PwC-Wasserstoffrechner zeigt, ab wann sich H2-Anwendungen rentieren
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Ambitionierte Ziele - konkrete Maßnahmen: Zurich stellt Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vor (FOTO)
Mietmarkt in Ostdeutschland: Bis zu 17 Prozent Anstieg binnen eines Jahres im Berliner Umland
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:52 UhrWAHL: SPD attackiert Laschet und wirft Union Blockade in Energiepolitik vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:51 UhrCCTV+: Xi spricht sich für Respekt vor Lehrern und Wertschätzung von Bildung aus
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:50 UhrMedigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:50 UhrCoinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate Purposes Including Product Development and Potential M&A 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:48 UhrBiotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
13:46 UhrNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrNextGen Healthcare Welcomes Highly Regarded Healthcare Executive Darnell Dent to Director Slate for 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrOceanaGold informiert über den aktuellen Stand des Betriebs einschliesslich der Wiederinbetriebnahme von Didipio
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13:45 UhrBELLUS Health Announces Positive Interim Analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE Trial of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:42 UhrPandora New Financial Targets in Focus at CMD Tomorrow
PLX AI | Analysen