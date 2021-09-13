Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Vidac Pharma Ltd . announces that it was

granted a USA Patent for a new chemical family of compounds targeting the

HK2-VDAC system developed by the company. The new compounds are hydrophilic and

were developed to fit systemic use such as IV, IM and/or Per-Os use. "This is

opening the way to explore possible treatment of solid tumors overexpressing HK2

such as Prostate, Pancreas and other critical Oncological conditions," said Dr

Max Herzberg, Chairman of Vidac Pharma. "We are now going to fully develop this

new product with the aim of a first in man end of 2022." The new Chemical

entities covered by the US Patent have no relation with the VDA 1102 a Clinical

stage proprietary molecule currently under Phase 2 for both Actinic Keratosis

and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma while working through the same mechanism i.e

detachment of HK2 from the VDAC channel in Mitochondria thus stopping the hyper

glycolysis characterizing Cancer (Warburg effect) and promoting immunological

response of the tumor microenvironment. In view of the novelty of these new

chemical entities and their possible use to fight cancer the Company is optimist

in receiving worldwide coverage.



About Vidac:







develop anti-cancer drugs based on restoring normal cellular metabolism. Cancer

cells are characterized by a high rate of glycolysis and by suppressed apoptosis

(programmed death) both of which favorizes high cellular reproduction and Tumor

formation. Vidac's platform technology restores normal glycolysis and triggers

apoptosis in these malignant cells. As normal cells are not subject to

overexpression of HK2 they are not affected by Vidac's drugs. Vidac's lead drug,

VDA-1102, has successfully completed a Phase 2b clinical trial in actinic

keratosis (AK) under an IND from the FDA and is presently in a Phase 2a clinical

trial in CTCL in Israel. The company's strategic intellectual property portfolio

covers broadly its general approach using the TopostericTM effect avoiding

enzymatic cell mis-location.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490442/Vidac_Pharma_Logo.jpg



For further information about Vidac Pharma:

Max Herzberg, PhD. Active Chairman of the Board

info@vidacpharma.com

http://www.vidacpharma.com/



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154937/5018517

OTS: Vidac Pharma LTD





Vidac Pharma was founded in Israel in 2012 by Dr Max Herzberg and aims todevelop anti-cancer drugs based on restoring normal cellular metabolism. Cancercells are characterized by a high rate of glycolysis and by suppressed apoptosis(programmed death) both of which favorizes high cellular reproduction and Tumorformation. Vidac's platform technology restores normal glycolysis and triggersapoptosis in these malignant cells. As normal cells are not subject tooverexpression of HK2 they are not affected by Vidac's drugs. Vidac's lead drug,VDA-1102, has successfully completed a Phase 2b clinical trial in actinickeratosis (AK) under an IND from the FDA and is presently in a Phase 2a clinicaltrial in CTCL in Israel. The company's strategic intellectual property portfoliocovers broadly its general approach using the TopostericTM effect avoidingenzymatic cell mis-location.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490442/Vidac_Pharma_Logo.jpgFor further information about Vidac Pharma:Max Herzberg, PhD. Active Chairman of the Boardinfo@vidacpharma.comhttp://www.vidacpharma.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154937/5018517OTS: Vidac Pharma LTD