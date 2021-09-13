checkAd

Vidac Pharma Ltd. New Chemical Entities Patent Granted

Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Vidac Pharma Ltd . announces that it was
granted a USA Patent for a new chemical family of compounds targeting the
HK2-VDAC system developed by the company. The new compounds are hydrophilic and
were developed to fit systemic use such as IV, IM and/or Per-Os use. "This is
opening the way to explore possible treatment of solid tumors overexpressing HK2
such as Prostate, Pancreas and other critical Oncological conditions," said Dr
Max Herzberg, Chairman of Vidac Pharma. "We are now going to fully develop this
new product with the aim of a first in man end of 2022." The new Chemical
entities covered by the US Patent have no relation with the VDA 1102 a Clinical
stage proprietary molecule currently under Phase 2 for both Actinic Keratosis
and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma while working through the same mechanism i.e
detachment of HK2 from the VDAC channel in Mitochondria thus stopping the hyper
glycolysis characterizing Cancer (Warburg effect) and promoting immunological
response of the tumor microenvironment. In view of the novelty of these new
chemical entities and their possible use to fight cancer the Company is optimist
in receiving worldwide coverage.

About Vidac:

Vidac Pharma was founded in Israel in 2012 by Dr Max Herzberg and aims to
develop anti-cancer drugs based on restoring normal cellular metabolism. Cancer
cells are characterized by a high rate of glycolysis and by suppressed apoptosis
(programmed death) both of which favorizes high cellular reproduction and Tumor
formation. Vidac's platform technology restores normal glycolysis and triggers
apoptosis in these malignant cells. As normal cells are not subject to
overexpression of HK2 they are not affected by Vidac's drugs. Vidac's lead drug,
VDA-1102, has successfully completed a Phase 2b clinical trial in actinic
keratosis (AK) under an IND from the FDA and is presently in a Phase 2a clinical
trial in CTCL in Israel. The company's strategic intellectual property portfolio
covers broadly its general approach using the TopostericTM effect avoiding
enzymatic cell mis-location.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490442/Vidac_Pharma_Logo.jpg

For further information about Vidac Pharma:
Max Herzberg, PhD. Active Chairman of the Board
info@vidacpharma.com
http://www.vidacpharma.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154937/5018517
OTS: Vidac Pharma LTD



