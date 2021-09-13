According to New Multinational Survey, Healthcare Providers Believe Immunotherapy Has Potential to Positively Impact Earlier-Stage Cancer Treatment Landscape Across Tumor Types

Results of a new multinational survey of healthcare providers revealed that the majority of participants expect immunotherapy to have a positive impact on the treatment landscape for patients with earlier-stage cancers in the adjuvant (after surgery), neo-adjuvant (before surgery) and peri-operative (both before and after surgery) settings, if approved by regulatory bodies. The survey, commissioned by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), included over 250 oncologists, surgeons and specialists in the U.S., Japan, Germany, Italy and France who currently treat patients with stage I-III disease across eight different types of cancer. While healthcare providers surveyed are more satisfied with current treatments in cancers where earlier options are well established, they do not always use treatment before or after surgery, and the vast majority of respondents express enthusiasm for the potential of immunotherapy in earlier-stage cancers.

“Cancer recurrence often marks the transition from curable to incurable disease and can be life-altering for patients, which is why we continually investigate ways to improve upon the standard of care,” said Michele Maio, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy, University Hospital of Siena. “Optimizing cancer treatment in its early phases, before the disease returns or spreads, represents a significant opportunity and unmet need. Research with immunotherapy in these settings is growing, and the survey results announced today reinforce that a majority of healthcare providers surveyed are enthusiastic about its future potential.”