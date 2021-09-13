According to New Multinational Survey, Healthcare Providers Believe Immunotherapy Has Potential to Positively Impact Earlier-Stage Cancer Treatment Landscape Across Tumor Types
Results of a new multinational survey of healthcare providers revealed that the majority of participants expect immunotherapy to have a positive impact on the treatment landscape for patients with earlier-stage cancers in the adjuvant (after surgery), neo-adjuvant (before surgery) and peri-operative (both before and after surgery) settings, if approved by regulatory bodies. The survey, commissioned by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), included over 250 oncologists, surgeons and specialists in the U.S., Japan, Germany, Italy and France who currently treat patients with stage I-III disease across eight different types of cancer. While healthcare providers surveyed are more satisfied with current treatments in cancers where earlier options are well established, they do not always use treatment before or after surgery, and the vast majority of respondents express enthusiasm for the potential of immunotherapy in earlier-stage cancers.
“Cancer recurrence often marks the transition from curable to incurable disease and can be life-altering for patients, which is why we continually investigate ways to improve upon the standard of care,” said Michele Maio, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy, University Hospital of Siena. “Optimizing cancer treatment in its early phases, before the disease returns or spreads, represents a significant opportunity and unmet need. Research with immunotherapy in these settings is growing, and the survey results announced today reinforce that a majority of healthcare providers surveyed are enthusiastic about its future potential.”
Current Treatment Approaches in Earlier Stages of Cancer
Today, treatment in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or peri-operative settings may consist of chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapy, chemoradiation therapy, and increasingly in a subset of tumors, immunotherapy. The survey identified a number of trends on the current use, satisfaction and drivers of treatment choices in earlier-stage cancers.
- HCPs surveyed do not always use treatment beyond surgery: The majority of HCPs surveyed report that they “sometimes” use neoadjuvant (62%), adjuvant (55%) or peri-operative (54%) treatments for patients with earlier stages of cancer, highlighting the opportunity for earlier intervention.
- HCPs surveyed are more satisfied with current treatments in cancers where earlier options are well established: Six out of 10 or more survey respondents are “very” or “fairly” satisfied with current neoadjuvant (67%), adjuvant (70%) and peri-operative (61%) treatment options as a whole. However, satisfaction varies by tumor* and is highest among cancers with well-established therapies, like breast cancer (87% satisfaction in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant settings) and melanoma (77% satisfaction in adjuvant). In kidney and liver cancers, satisfaction is noticeably lower (less than 35% satisfaction with neoadjuvant, adjuvant and peri-operative options), signaling the need for additional research.
- HCPs surveyed use immunotherapy in earlier stages (either as approved therapies or in clinical trials), but not as often as other treatments: Currently, respondents report more experience using chemotherapy (85%, 86% and 73% for neoadjuvant, adjuvant and peri-operative, respectively) than immunotherapy (48%, 65% and 39%, respectively), likely reflecting that immunotherapy remains under investigation in a number of tumor types and only recently emerged as an approved option in others.
The Potential of Immunotherapy for the Future of Earlier-Stage Treatment
