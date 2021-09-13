checkAd

DGAP-News: Hi Technological Plastic Industries PLC / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous
Hi Technological Plastic Industries PLC: Hi Technological Plastic Industries LLC (HTPI) is pleased to announce the collaboration with GreenLife Tech Corp (Canada)

13.09.2021 / 13:11
HTPI will supply plastic recycling technology and machines. HTPI has also agreed to buy all finished goods from GreenLife Tech Corp. for the next five years. HTPI has also agreed to supply all technical know-how to GreenLife Tech Corp. This is a win situation for both companies as HTPI will get access to UAE markets and raw materials.

HTPI, has agreed to assist GreenLife Tech Corp (Canada) in setting up its plant once it has raised enough funds and will provide all technical assistance and know how. Presently demand for recycled products exceeds supply due to shortage of raw materials and logistic challenges.

HTPI, is in the plastic recycling business for the last 15 years and over the years has developed its own technology and refined its manufacturing process. As a result, HTPI has increased its business many folds. HTPI is looking for collaborations worldwide in order to have more sources for raw materials and production facilities to complete ever-growing customer orders.

Rana K Shahzad
Managing Director

 

