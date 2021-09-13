checkAd

IR Collaborate adds over 200,000 new managed users

Key takeaways:

  • More than 200,000 new users managed by IR Collaborate since 1 July 2021.
  • Managed user growth is driven by significant product investment, including expanded support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex.
  • IR Collaborate now ensures the experience of millions of users worldwide, highlighting the criticality of UC and collaboration performance and experience management as organizations navigate new hybrid ways of working.

SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, has grown its IR Collaborate customer base, adding more than 200,000 managed users in just 10-weeks.

IR Logo

This managed user growth is driven by significant investment in product innovation to support customers as they accelerated digital transformations in response to the pandemic.

The Collaborate solution suite expanded in the past year, adding support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex and deepened support for leading UC and collaboration vendors, including Microsoft, Cisco, and Avaya.

This growth highlights the criticality of UC and collaboration performance and experience management capabilities as organizations look to implement long term hybrid workplace strategies, which heavily rely on voice, video and collaboration technologies working optimally.

"This is a great proof point for our growth strategy and further validation of our value proposition. The hybrid workplace will keep evolving as organizations adopt different models to suit their workforce. In this environment, the need to effectively connect and collaborate becomes, even more mission-critical and a workplace differentiator," said John Ruthven, CEO at IR.

"We're committed to growth through innovation and are well-positioned to provide the support and flexibility organizations need to future-proof their technology investments and ensure our customer's employees and their customers have a great collaboration experience."

IR Collaborate now ensures the experience of millions of users worldwide by enabling enterprises and service providers to effectively manage multi-vendor UC and collaboration environments, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid combination. IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and ensure customers can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

About IR
IR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

 



IR Collaborate adds over 200,000 new managed users Key takeaways: More than 200,000 new users managed by IR Collaborate since 1 July 2021. Managed user growth is driven by significant product investment, including expanded support for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex. IR Collaborate now ensures the …

