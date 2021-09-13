checkAd

Telemis expands Latvian footprint by forming a partnership with medical equipment and infrastructure specialist A.Medical

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
The new long-term agreement follows a recent joint business win and further supports Telemis' presence within Latvia

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemis, the medical imaging company specialising in MACS (Multimedia Archiving and Communication System) solutions, has expanded its presence in Latvia by signing a partnership agreement with the medical equipment and infrastructure specialist A.Medical. The long-term agreement follows a recent joint business win with a hospital in Daugavpils, the second-largest city in Latvia following its capital city, Riga.

Medical imaging company, Telemis, expands its presence in Latvia

Latvia's healthcare sector has recently undergone restructuring to increase efficiency and facilitate additional healthcare options. The sector's growth potential lies in the combination of highly qualified medical personnel, low-cost services, and first-rate facilities.

In line with Telemis' existing international expansion strategy to ensure business continuity with customers at a local level, Stephane Ketelaer, CEO of Telemis, said: "We are happy to be able to count on A.Medical as a solid partner in Latvia. This newly signed agreement extends our joint presence in Latvia and contributes to offering the highest quality medical software to diagnose and treat Latvian patients. We have known A.Medical as a reliable service company and one that does not hesitate to go with the newest technologies while helping medical institutions."

"Our company is well established in the sale of modalities throughout Latvia in the hospital environment," said Igors Palkovs, Chief Executive Officer, A.Medical. "We have known Telemis for more than 5 years and have seen the evolution of their solutions. We are pleased to have signed a partnership agreement to represent Telemis throughout Latvia. Our aim is to develop the business in the region and to provide local support to Telemis customers."

Based in the capital city Riga, Telemis SIA supports the installed base it already has, developing new business in the country and neighbouring countries. A.Medical represents Telemis in Latvia, supporting established software and maintenance contracts, responding to calls for tender, and developing new business. Together the two companies have already signed a 5-year Telemis software and maintenance contract with Daugavpils Regional Hospital in south-eastern Latvia to replace its old PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) solution.

Pleased with the recent contract and the news of Telemis' partnership with A.Medical, Gregory Semjonos, General Manager, Daugavpils Regional Hospital, said: "We acquired the Telemis PACS as a replacement for the AGFA PACS. Due to the good performance and our satisfaction with the solution, it was decided to extend the contract and collaboration for the next 5 years. As director of Daugavpils, I am happy to work with a scalable solution. I would also like to thank Telemis for its partnership with A.Medical, allowing us to benefit from local and efficient support. I believe that the Telemis solution gives our doctors all the tools to work in the best possible conditions."

About Telemis: 

Contact Details:
Europe
Telephone: +32 10 48 00 11
Email: info@telemis.com  

