Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 September 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES       

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 15 September 2021

Effective from 15 September 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 15 September 2021 to 15 December 2021:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030491162, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 15 September 2021: 0.9870% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

