GreenLife Tech Corp: would like to announce that it has submitted a prospectus to BaFin to raise capital for its Plastic Recycling Project. We are confident to get the approval shortly

13.09.2021 / 13:21

GreenLife Tech Corp. has signed a five-year contract with Hi Technological Plastic Industries LLC (HTPI) based in UAE to purchase plastic recycling technology and machines. HTPI has also agreed to buy all finished goods from GreenLife Tech Corp for the next five years. HTPI has also agreed to supply all technical know-how to GreenLife Tech Corp. This is a win-win situation for both companies as HTPI will get access to more finished products. Presently there is an acute shortage of finished products.



GreenLife Tech Corp intends to build its factory in UAE. The Gulf countries present a unique opportunity whereas scrap plastic is in abundance in countries like UAE, Oman, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. GreenLife Tech Corp intends to acquire an area of 45,000 sq ft their build their production facility by the first quarter of 2022.



K. Abul H.Kabir

Director



