checkAd

Cheniere Partners Announces Offering of $1.2 Billion Senior Notes due 2032

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 13:23  |  16   |   |   

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. ("Cheniere Partners") (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion principal amount of Senior Notes due 2032 (the "CQP 2032 Notes").

Cheniere Partners intends to use the proceeds from the offering (after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts, estimated fees and expenses), together with cash on hand, to refinance all of Cheniere Partners’ outstanding senior notes due 2026 (the “CQP 2026 Notes”) and a portion of Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC’s senior notes due 2022 (the “SPL 2022 Notes”) and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the refinancing. This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the CQP 2026 Notes or SPL 2022 Notes. The CQP 2032 Notes will rank pari passu in right of payment with the existing senior notes at CQP, including the CQP 2026 Notes, the senior notes due 2029 and the senior notes due 2031.

The offer of the CQP 2032 Notes has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the CQP 2032 Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, statements regarding Cheniere Partners’ business strategy, plans and objectives, including the use of proceeds from the offering. Although Cheniere Partners believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere Partners’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere Partners’ periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere Partners does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cheniere Partners Announces Offering of $1.2 Billion Senior Notes due 2032 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. ("Cheniere Partners") (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion principal amount of Senior Notes due 2032 (the "CQP 2032 Notes"). Cheniere …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Masimo Launches Single-patient-use rainbow SuperSensor
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering