Porch Group Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Porch, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022. The notes will mature on September 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. In certain circumstances and during certain periods, the notes may be converted into cash, shares of Porch’s common stock (the “common stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at Porch’s election.

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $350 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) through a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Porch expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase, exercisable within the 30-day period immediately following the pricing date of the offering, up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Porch expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of capped call transactions described below, and use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under its senior secured term loan and related prepayment fees and for general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Porch intends to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers, their respective affiliates or other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Porch is required to make in excess of the principal amount of the converted notes, as the case may be, in the event that the market price of the common stock is greater than the strike price of the capped call transactions (which will initially correspond to the initial conversion price of the notes and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions), with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap based on the cap price of the capped call transactions. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Porch intends to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties.