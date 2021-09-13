checkAd

Gap Inc. Commences Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of Its Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 13:26  |  40   |   |   

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) (“Gap Inc.” or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced (i) offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and 8.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”, and together with the 2023 Notes and 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) and (ii) Consent Solicitations (as defined below), in each case upon the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 13, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers:

Series of Notes

 

CUSIP Number

 

Aggregate
Principal Amount
Outstanding

 

Tender
Consideration(1)

 

Early
Tender
Premium(1)

 

Total
Consideration
(1)(2)

8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023

 

364760 AL2
(144A)

U36547 AC8
(Reg S)

 

$500,000,000

 

$1,091.25

 

$30.00

 

$1,121.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

 

364760 AM0
(144A)

U36547 AD6
(Reg S)

 

$750,000,000

 

$1,062.50

 

$30.00

 

$1,092.50

Seite 1 von 5
Gap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gap Inc. Commences Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of Its Senior Secured Notes The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) (“Gap Inc.” or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced (i) offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Masimo Launches Single-patient-use rainbow SuperSensor
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Athleta Expands REI Co-op Partnership From Five to 135 Stores Nationwide and Online
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Gap Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Powell-Rede lässt die US-Börsen etwas weiter steigen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Gewinne erwartet vor Powell-Rede
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21Gap Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Gap Inc. Acquires Ecommerce Startup Drapr
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Old Navy Democratizes the Shopping Experience for Women of All Sizes with BODEQUALITY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten