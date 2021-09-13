Gap Inc. Commences Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of Its Senior Secured Notes

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) (“Gap Inc.” or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced (i) offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and 8.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”, and together with the 2023 Notes and 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) and (ii) Consent Solicitations (as defined below), in each case upon the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 13, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers: