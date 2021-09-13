checkAd

Growing Consumption of Paints, Coatings to Fuel Sales in Inorganic Color Pigments Market, Notes TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

The inorganic color pigments market is projected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2030. Increased demand for construction materials across the globe is expected to help in market expansion in the upcoming years.

Growing use of iron & iron oxide pigments in color construction materials is anticipated to boost market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major companies operating in the global inorganic color pigments market are focused on R&D activities in order to develop innovative products. They are also taking interest in the discovery of colorants that can be used in the cosmetic industry.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Inorganic color pigments are used in various applications, including printing inks, paints & coatings, construction materials, polymers, textile printing, cosmetics, paper, and ceramics.

As per the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the Asia Pacific inorganic color pigments market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Key Findings

  • Enterprises Utilize Strategy of Consumer, Market Analysis to Increase Revenue in Cosmetic Industry

With an aim to serve the requirements of companies operating in the cosmetic industry, players engaged in the global inorganic color pigments market are growing concentration on the development of customized products. Moreover, many market enterprises are rapidly adopting new manufacturing practices to sustain in the competitive market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2903

  • Players in Asia Pacific Focus on Exporting Products to Europe, U.S.

Companies based in the Asia Pacific region are producing superior quality and regulated inorganic color pigments, which follow the specifications of the E.C. (European Commission) and the U.S. The move is helping regional players to increase their sales by exporting products to clients in the U.S. and Europe.

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Growth Boosters

  • Inorganic color pigments are gaining traction, as they help in increasing the gloss and opacity of paints and coatings. Moreover, these products offer high resistance to heat, chemicals, and light. Thus, the demand for inorganic color pigments is increasing for the production of decorative coatings, protective coatings, and architectural paints.
  • Surge in product use in the powder coatings, industrial coatings, and coil coatings is creating lucrative avenues in the market. Furthermore, the growth in the use of inorganic color pigments in coloring of plastics, buildings, and construction is anticipated to drive sales in the market.
  • Inorganic color pigments also find application as colorants for manufacturing plastics in the automotive sector. In addition, the companies engaged in the food industry are increasing the demand for inorganic color pigments with high dispersability and purity.
  • In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to take lead in the production of inorganic color pigments

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Inorganic Color Pigments Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2903

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Growing Consumption of Paints, Coatings to Fuel Sales in Inorganic Color Pigments Market, Notes TMR - The inorganic color pigments market is projected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2030. Increased demand for construction materials across the globe is expected to help in market expansion in the upcoming years. - Growing use of iron & iron oxide pigments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a €300 million ...
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Innova Medical Group Gifts £10m To Launch Global Pandemic Institute In Liverpool
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...