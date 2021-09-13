Growing Consumption of Paints, Coatings to Fuel Sales in Inorganic Color Pigments Market, Notes TMR

- Growing use of iron & iron oxide pigments in color construction materials is anticipated to boost market growth

- The inorganic color pigments market is projected to reach US$ 10.1 Bn by 2030. Increased demand for construction materials across the globe is expected to help in market expansion in the upcoming years.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major companies operating in the global inorganic color pigments market are focused on R&D activities in order to develop innovative products. They are also taking interest in the discovery of colorants that can be used in the cosmetic industry.

Inorganic color pigments are used in various applications, including printing inks, paints & coatings, construction materials, polymers, textile printing, cosmetics, paper, and ceramics.

As per the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the Asia Pacific inorganic color pigments market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Key Findings

Enterprises Utilize Strategy of Consumer, Market Analysis to Increase Revenue in Cosmetic Industry

With an aim to serve the requirements of companies operating in the cosmetic industry, players engaged in the global inorganic color pigments market are growing concentration on the development of customized products. Moreover, many market enterprises are rapidly adopting new manufacturing practices to sustain in the competitive market.

Players in Asia Pacific Focus on Exporting Products to Europe , U.S.

Companies based in the Asia Pacific region are producing superior quality and regulated inorganic color pigments, which follow the specifications of the E.C. (European Commission) and the U.S. The move is helping regional players to increase their sales by exporting products to clients in the U.S. and Europe.

Inorganic Color Pigments Market: Growth Boosters

Inorganic color pigments are gaining traction, as they help in increasing the gloss and opacity of paints and coatings. Moreover, these products offer high resistance to heat, chemicals, and light. Thus, the demand for inorganic color pigments is increasing for the production of decorative coatings, protective coatings, and architectural paints.

Surge in product use in the powder coatings, industrial coatings, and coil coatings is creating lucrative avenues in the market. Furthermore, the growth in the use of inorganic color pigments in coloring of plastics, buildings, and construction is anticipated to drive sales in the market.

Inorganic color pigments also find application as colorants for manufacturing plastics in the automotive sector. In addition, the companies engaged in the food industry are increasing the demand for inorganic color pigments with high dispersability and purity.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to take lead in the production of inorganic color pigments

