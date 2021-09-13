checkAd

Trailbreaker Resources Samples up to 18.38 Ounces per ton (630.04 Grams per Tonne) Gold, Discovers Visible Gold Showings, and Defines Three Gold Zones at Atsutla Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the definition of three gold zones (‘Highlands’, ‘Willie Jack’, and ‘Swan’) at their 100%-owned Atsutla Gold Project, and confirmation of the discovery of widespread visible gold in quartz float. Phase 1 grab sample assay results returned grades as high as 630.04 g/t (18.38 oz/ton) gold (Au) from an area 550 meters away from a newly discovered zone comprising samples with visible gold (Highlands zone). Assays from the Phase 2 program remain pending.

Soil sampling and prospecting have also defined two other gold zones at Atsutla: a 1.25-kilometer-long gold (Au)-arsenic (As)-silver (Ag)-molybdenum (Mo)-tellurium (Te) geochemical anomaly, with soil sample values up to 3,767 ppb Au (‘Willie Jack trend’); and a 900m x 700m Au-As-Ag-antimony (Sb)-copper (Cu)- Mo-lead (Pb) geochemical anomaly, with soil sample values up to 406 ppb Au (‘Swan zone’). The Swan zone anomaly is directly adjacent to a historic molybdenum-copper (Mo-Cu) porphyry prospect that was not previously explored or analyzed for gold.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented: “The newly released Phase 1 assay results, coupled with the visible gold discovered during Phase 2, confirm that this is a high-grade gold-bearing system. Considering the size of the current geochemical soil anomalies, along with widespread visible gold found to date, I am very confident that more high-grade results will follow.”

With the addition of recent staking, the Atsutla Gold Project now covers 37,727 hectares and spans 36 kilometers. The project area is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC.

The Phase 1 and 2 exploration programs involved the collection of 2,100 soil samples and 532 prospecting rock grab samples, as well as geological mapping.

Efforts were focused on follow-up of the high-grade gold, silver, and copper discoveries made at the Willie Jack zone in 2020, as well as first-pass reconnaissance of newly-staked, unexplored ground southeast of the initial discoveries. The exploration team also completed a first-pass exploration program at the Swan zone, which hosts a historic Mo-Cu porphyry prospect.

