(OMHI) – OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC. APPLIES FOR UPLSITING TO OTCQX MARKET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

MIAMI, FL , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the Caribbean, and the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary, Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., of British Virgin Islands, today announced it has submitted OTCQX application for U.S. Companies to OTC Markets and expects to be up-listed to the OTCQX Tier in the upcoming weeks.

OTCQX is a segment of the OTC marketplace reserved for publicly traded companies that have: (a) attained specific quantitative and qualitative financial standards; (b) passed management reviews; (c) issued timely information to the public; (d) remained current on required disclosures, and (e) consistently shared pertinent updates with investors.

OTCQX also requires an approved sponsor to provide professional guidance and assist the company in adhering to the strict disclosure requirements - Securities attorney Laura Anthony, the founding partner of  Anthony L.G., PLLC, will be sponsoring OMHI.

Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OM Holdings International, Inc. stated, "We’ve been aggressively preparing for this application submission for months now, meeting all financial reporting obligations and completing the submission of all application documents required by OTC Markets. We expect our move to OTCQX to add confidence, value, and liquidity for our shareholders by enabling our stock to be quoted and traded by a much wider range of brokerages, particularly retail brokers.”

The stocks of approximately 10,000 companies are traded daily in the multi-tiered OTC Markets, but less than 10 percent of companies qualify to trade on the OTCQX Tier. Those companies are characterized by operational excellence and consistent reporting diligence. “OMHI is certainly qualified for that top tier, and we expect our application to be quickly approved,” added Mr. Mark Vanterpool.

After up listing Level II Market Data will be available on otcmarkets.com and distributed through multiple channels including Bloomberg and Thomas Reuters. The OTCQX market has the highest financial reporting standards and strong corporate governance and compliance requirements, and OM Holdings International, Inc. is compliant in all areas. The company is in the process of applying for depository trust clearance (DTC) eligibility, which essentially facilities electronic trading of securities by individual investors who use self-managed online brokerage accounts, as opposed to trading through full-service brokers.

