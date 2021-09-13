Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential to Improve Future Prostate Cancer Treatment

Lantheus is an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. RefleXion is a therapeutic oncology company pioneering BgRT as a new modality for treating all stages of cancer.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. and HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus) and RefleXion Medical, Inc., today announced a development and commercialization collaboration to evaluate the use of piflufolastat F 18, Lantheus’ prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to enable real-time therapeutic guidance of biology-guided radiotherapy 1 (BgRT) in prostate cancer using the RefleXion X1 platform.

“Combining BgRT with piflufolastat F 18 to detect metastasis in prostate cancer is a promising advancement that may improve patient outcomes,” said Jeffrey Wong, MD, Professor of Radiation Oncology at the City of Hope Cancer Center. “Piflufolastat F 18 helps provide an accurate understanding of the location and extent of disease, which is key to creating an effective treatment plan. The potential of RefleXion’s BgRT to interpret that reliable location information and guide precise radiotherapy delivery in real-time is unprecedented.”

The RefleXion X1 is the first platform that integrates PET technology into a therapeutic radiation delivery device to enable radiation to be guided in real-time to tumor sites localized by the PET tracer. This approach has the potential to use the tumor’s biology, as characterized by the PET tracer, to guide radiation delivery to multiple cancer sites within a patient in a single session. The RefleXion X1 technology has potential advantages over conventional radiotherapy, as it may, when fully realized, enable treatment of more tumors per session, increase accuracy of radiation delivery to tumor sites and reduce toxicity to healthy tissue, and facilitate treatment of more widespread disease than is practical or tolerable with conventional radiotherapy.2 PET PSMA, as a highly sensitive and specific approach to localizing prostate cancer in tumor, lymph nodes, and distant metastatic sites, offers unique potential to bring the promise of RefleXion’s novel technology to prostate cancer therapy.