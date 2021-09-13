checkAd

Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential to Improve Future Prostate Cancer Treatment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 13:30  |  52   |   |   

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. and HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus) and RefleXion Medical, Inc., today announced a development and commercialization collaboration to evaluate the use of piflufolastat F 18, Lantheus’ prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to enable real-time therapeutic guidance of biology-guided radiotherapy1 (BgRT) in prostate cancer using the RefleXion X1 platform.

Lantheus is an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. RefleXion is a therapeutic oncology company pioneering BgRT as a new modality for treating all stages of cancer.

“Combining BgRT with piflufolastat F 18 to detect metastasis in prostate cancer is a promising advancement that may improve patient outcomes,” said Jeffrey Wong, MD, Professor of Radiation Oncology at the City of Hope Cancer Center. “Piflufolastat F 18 helps provide an accurate understanding of the location and extent of disease, which is key to creating an effective treatment plan. The potential of RefleXion’s BgRT to interpret that reliable location information and guide precise radiotherapy delivery in real-time is unprecedented.”

The RefleXion X1 is the first platform that integrates PET technology into a therapeutic radiation delivery device to enable radiation to be guided in real-time to tumor sites localized by the PET tracer. This approach has the potential to use the tumor’s biology, as characterized by the PET tracer, to guide radiation delivery to multiple cancer sites within a patient in a single session. The RefleXion X1 technology has potential advantages over conventional radiotherapy, as it may, when fully realized, enable treatment of more tumors per session, increase accuracy of radiation delivery to tumor sites and reduce toxicity to healthy tissue, and facilitate treatment of more widespread disease than is practical or tolerable with conventional radiotherapy.2 PET PSMA, as a highly sensitive and specific approach to localizing prostate cancer in tumor, lymph nodes, and distant metastatic sites, offers unique potential to bring the promise of RefleXion’s novel technology to prostate cancer therapy.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential to Improve Future Prostate Cancer Treatment NORTH BILLERICA, Mass. and HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus) and RefleXion Medical, Inc., today announced a development and commercialization collaboration to evaluate the use of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...