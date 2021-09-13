aTyr Pharma and its Hong Kong Subsidiary, Pangu BioPharma, Announce Positive Data from a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial Demonstrating Consistent Dose Response of ATYR1923 in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE) (“aTyr” or “The Company”), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, and the company’s Hong Kong subsidiary, Pangu BioPharma Limited (Pangu), which supports basic and translational research in tRNA synthetase biology in collaboration with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), today announced positive results from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in 37 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease (ILD). ATYR1923 was safe and well-tolerated at all doses with no drug-related serious adverse events or signal of immunogenicity. Additionally, the study demonstrated consistent dose response for ATYR1923 on key efficacy endpoints and improvements compared to placebo, including measures of steroid reduction, lung function, sarcoidosis symptom measures and inflammatory biomarkers.

Researchers from Pangu and HKUST were instrumental in discovering a splice variant of histidyl-tRNA synthetase (HARS) that liberates a smaller, extracellular signaling domain from the full-length tRNA synthetase shown to modulate the immune system. ATYR1923 is a fusion protein comprised of this domain fused to the FC region of a human antibody.

“We are very pleased to be a part of this groundbreaking work for ATYR1923, which represents the first clinical proof-of-concept for a tRNA synthetase derived therapy. The consistent dose response and clinically meaningful benefit observed across key efficacy endpoints is quite notable,” said Paul Schimmel, Ph.D., Professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute and Founder of aTyr and Pangu. “The formative basic research leading to the discovery of the active extracellular signaling domain of HARS conducted by Pangu and HKUST laid the foundation for the development of ATYR1923. We look forward to the next steps for the ATYR1923 clinical program and the potential of this novel therapeutic to improve patient outcomes in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis.”